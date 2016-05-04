Get 9 Star Wars themed magazines for FREE

May the Fourth be with you! From the making of The Force Awakens, LEGO Star Wars to the art of Star Wars, we have you covered.
To redeem your FREE issue(s)
- Download the free magazine apps (click on the covers below)
- Open the app, tap Help, select How do I download my Reward? and follow the link
- Enter the code: MAY4TH16
3D World
ImagineFX
GamesMaster
SFX
Xbox Official Magazine
Total Film
Official Playstation Magazine
PC Gamer
Edge
Terms & Conditions: Offer ends 5 May midnight GMT. This offer is available for Apple devices only.