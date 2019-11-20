Is Baby Yoda the most adorable creature in the galaxy?

The Mandalorian has been released on Disney Plus and while the idea of Star Wars TV show is all very exciting, what has really got people going is that it contains a BABY YODA. And this Baby Yoda just happens to be the most adorable thing anyone's seen. Ever.

When Jon Favreau revealed the original Baby Yoda concept art on Twitter yesterday, people went pretty wild. He's obviously been following our character design tips.

Love him, we do, yes (Image credit: Jon Favreau)

The true identity of this ridiculously cute character has yet to be revealed. He's so far been referred to as 'the Child' in The Mandalorian. He can't be actual Yoda because Yoda died in The Return of the Jedi, and The Mandalorian is set five years later. Unless The Force is somehow stronger than we thought.

The other odd thing about Yoda Baby is that he's actually 50 years old. But that really didn't stop people cooing over his cute little foot or adorable eyes. And the fan art has already begun. We look forward to seeing more.

I'm already doing that fan art thang! Loving the show. :-) pic.twitter.com/pIQ3h1ZrH7November 20, 2019

What's the lesson here? If you want to make a cute character, dress it up in an oversized costume, use big eyes, and add in a sneaky peek of a tiny foot or hand. The internet will be yours. No matter that there a lot of other creatures out there that look... well, pretty much the same (did someone say Gremlins?). Just look at that tiny foot!

Read more: