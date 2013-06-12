Steampunk meets the Orient in must-see 3D art

Artist: Onur Cayli

Title: The Army of East

Software: V-Ray, ZBrush, 3D-Coat, Mari, Photoshop

“I work as a 3D character artist by trade. In the past, I have worked for major companies in the 3D industry, such as DreamWorks, Sony Pictures and Massive Black. I spent roughly two months working on this particular project. One of the things I especially enjoyed about this piece of work was creating an artwork that was similar in style to oriental paintings with a hint of steampunk style. The combinations of those two unique influences have, I feel, given this scene a special atmosphere.

“I like to sketch out the scene to achieve better lighting and a sense of atmosphere before fully rendering in V-Ray. I also got some screenshots at different angles from Maya, painted black and white in Photoshop to get a good silhouette. Then, I added colour to check if the balance and contrast was good enough for the final image.

“When I was finalising the finished version, I approached it more as a painting than as just a render and tried several finishes before I was happy with the way it looked. I feel that sometimes you can be very limited if you try to finish everything using only render engines. I enjoy flexibility in my work and often go back and forth between rendering and conceptualising. As an artist, I am inspired by comics and culture.”

