AirPods 4 could limit the appeal of Apple's Pro earphones

If you already think it's difficult to choose which Apple AirPods to go for, the Apple AirPods 4 could help make things even harder. The latest rumour suggests that there will be big AirPods news alongside the expected launch of iPhone 16 next month, and apparently there may be two versions of the devices.

So far, so Apple being Apple. But the rumours also suggest that the AirPods Pro will get one of the most notable features of the more AirPods Pro, which may mean less reason to opt for Apple's most expensive inner-ears (see our guide to the best AirPods Pro 2 prices).

The Apple AirPods 3 released in October 2021 inherited the AirPods Pro's water and sweat resistance but don't have active noise cancellation (Image credit: Apple)

According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Apple is planning to announce two versions of the AirPods 4 in September. One of them is rumoured to be a higher-end version (AirPods Plus?) with active noise cancellation. That would remove one of the main reasons to pay more for AirPods Pro.

Gurman suggests that the AirPods 4 will also get a wireless charging case, head gesture controls and improved noise isolation. We assume both will also come with USB-C charging to comply with new European Union rules. There's not currently any suggestion that that AirPods Pro 3 are on the way yet.

Whether this makes the AirPods lineup any clearer is questionable. Currently, the choice of Apple inner-ear headphones is between the AirPods 3 and the more AirPods Pro 2. Based on the numbers, you might think the AirPods 3 would be newer and more advanced of the two, but the Pros have several advantages, including spatial audio and, crucially, active noise cancellation.

Can't wait to see what AirPods 4 offer? See all the best deals on Apple's current lineup of headphones below. For more Apple news, see the strange rumours about the robot iPad.