AirPods 4 could limit the appeal of Apple's Pro earphones

If you already think it's difficult to choose which Apple AirPods to go for, the Apple AirPods 4 could help make things even harder. The latest rumour suggests that there will be big AirPods news alongside the expected launch of iPhone 16 next month, and apparently there may be two versions of the devices.
So far, so Apple being Apple. But the rumours also suggest that the AirPods Pro will get one of the most notable features of the more AirPods Pro, which may mean less reason to opt for Apple's most expensive inner-ears (see our guide to the best AirPods Pro 2 prices).
According to Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman's Power On newsletter, Apple is planning to announce two versions of the AirPods 4 in September. One of them is rumoured to be a higher-end version (AirPods Plus?) with active noise cancellation. That would remove one of the main reasons to pay more for AirPods Pro.
Gurman suggests that the AirPods 4 will also get a wireless charging case, head gesture controls and improved noise isolation. We assume both will also come with USB-C charging to comply with new European Union rules. There's not currently any suggestion that that AirPods Pro 3 are on the way yet.
Whether this makes the AirPods lineup any clearer is questionable. Currently, the choice of Apple inner-ear headphones is between the AirPods 3 and the more AirPods Pro 2. Based on the numbers, you might think the AirPods 3 would be newer and more advanced of the two, but the Pros have several advantages, including spatial audio and, crucially, active noise cancellation.
Can't wait to see what AirPods 4 offer? See all the best deals on Apple's current lineup of headphones below. For more Apple news, see the strange rumours about the robot iPad.
Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.