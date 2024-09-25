Mini Cybertruck gaming PC suddenly makes sense of Tesla's weird design

The design of the Tesla Cybertruck generates strong opinions. You either love it or hate it (and you either love or hate the people who agree or disagree with you, judging by the constructive emails I received after reporting on those photos of a Cybertruck parking lot).

Many of the lovers would like to see the Cybertruck's angular looks applied to everything, from Cybertruck cat trays to Cyberspoons for a McDonald's McFlurry. So of course, someone's made a mini gaming PC in the shape of the electric pickup. And even better, someone else has already upgraded that device with the best graphics card for gaming that money can buy.

Defiling An RTX 4090... - YouTube Watch On

The mini Cybertruck gaming PC not only exists, but someone's given it a not so subtle upgrade. The PC on wheels is being developed by Xyber with the name Xyber XPC. Billed as the "World's Fastest Ryzen 7 Mini PC Truck!" (what, there are others?), it's being pre-sold via the crowdfunding site Indiegogo.

The tech YouTuber Dawid Does Tech Stuff got hold of one early and did an initial video on the device. But he promptly decided that the capable AMD Ryzen 8840HS just wasn't good enough. Surely a Cybertruck PC should be capable of better performance? His solution was to fit it with the most powerful consumer GPU on the market, the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090.

This being a mini Cybertruck, that triple-fan monster wasn't going to fit in the boot, but Dawid found the solution in plain sight. The Cybertruck's unusually angular roof turned out to be the perfect support for a beefy graphics card. Suddenly the vehicle's design makes total sense.

This Cybertruck Mini PC Is RIDICULOUS... - YouTube Watch On

The modded Xyber XPC didn't initially provide the performance boost that Dawid hoped for though. He had to make several BIOS tweaks to get the card to run at all, and then performance was only on a par with the AMD Ryzen 8840HS’s integrated graphics. That's because he had resorted to connecting the Nvidia GPU via the Wi-Fi card adapter.

He tinkered further and used an adapter to make use of a slot on the motherboard intended for SSDs. That way, the Nvidia GPU did provide faster frame rates than the onboard integrated graphics.

