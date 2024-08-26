If you've been waiting to buy a MacBook Air M3, you should do it now
It's currently at its lowest-ever price.
The MacBook Air M3 is a brilliant laptop, capable of pretty much any medium-weight creative task you throw at it. If you've been holding out for one, I think it's an excellent time to buy as both the 13 and 15-inch versions are at their lowest-ever prices. The 13-inch is just $849 at Amazon – that's $250 off the RRP (and $50 lower than its previous rock-bottom). And the 15-inch is $1,049 (also $250 off the RRP) at Amazon. Just be sure to add the coupon to get the full discount. Note: It's been sitting at this price for a while now so we fully expect it to go up again fairly soon.
We rate the M3 Air for its super-speedy performance, amazing screen and gorgeous design. In fact it's sitting at the top of our laptops for Photoshop list. Interestingly, the M2 Air is a the same price right now, which solves the problem of which one to buy – though if you don't want the extra power and you're happy to take a chance the M2 Air has been known to drop to $799. For $50 though, we think the upgrade is worth it.
MacBook Air 13/15 (M3, 2024)
Was: $1,099/$1,299
Now: $849 at Amazon/$1,049 at Amazon Save: $250
Overview: The newest MacBook Airs were released at the start of March as a largely iterative upgrade on the M2 devices with the more efficient M3 chip. We think the slim and light fanless design makes them a great option for creatives looking for a portable device.
Key features: Display: 13-inch/15-inch | Processor: Apple M3 | RAM: 8GB or 16GB|SSD: 256GB or 512GB |Weight: 1.24kg / 1.51kg | Ports: 2x Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C), 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 charging port.
Release date: March 2024.
Price history: This is the cheapest price that's been available on Apple's newest laptops (by $50).. It's also worth noting that the M2 MacBook Airs are currently sitting at $799. That said, if you want Apple's newest laptop, this is the best price we've seen.
Current price: Apple: $1,099 / $1,299 / Best Buy $899/$1,099
Review consensus: Our sister site Tom's Guide gave the new MacBook Air a 4.5-star review, saying that "the best MacBook for most people just got better." gave this MacBook Air a 4.5-star review when we tested it, and found it had excellent performance and battery life.
If you'd like something a bit different, you can see the deals we've found below, or check our our best laptops for students if you want something even cheaper.
