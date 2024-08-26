If you've been waiting to buy a MacBook Air M3, you should do it now

The MacBook Air M3 is a brilliant laptop, capable of pretty much any medium-weight creative task you throw at it. If you've been holding out for one, I think it's an excellent time to buy as both the 13 and 15-inch versions are at their lowest-ever prices. The 13-inch is just $849 at Amazon – that's $250 off the RRP (and $50 lower than its previous rock-bottom). And the 15-inch is $1,049 (also $250 off the RRP) at Amazon. Just be sure to add the coupon to get the full discount. Note: It's been sitting at this price for a while now so we fully expect it to go up again fairly soon.

We rate the M3 Air for its super-speedy performance, amazing screen and gorgeous design. In fact it's sitting at the top of our laptops for Photoshop list. Interestingly, the M2 Air is a the same price right now, which solves the problem of which one to buy – though if you don't want the extra power and you're happy to take a chance the M2 Air has been known to drop to $799. For $50 though, we think the upgrade is worth it.

If you'd like something a bit different, you can see the deals we've found below, or check our our best laptops for students if you want something even cheaper.