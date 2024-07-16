My favourite Apple Watch has 32% off right now
Get the SE2 for just $169 – a record low for Prime Day.
I'm actually wearing an Apple Watch SE 2 right now, and I really rate its functionality. Sure, it's more basic than the upgraded Series 9, but it has more than enough features for most users (as long as you're not mountaineering), and it has a whopping 32% off at Amazon right now, bringing it down to $169 – a record low by $10. See more on what it offers below.
If you're not sure which Apple Watch to go for, see our Apple Watch generations guide, and for more deals on Apple Watch go to our Prime Day Apple Watch deals hub.
Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) 40mm GPS
Was: $249
Now: $169 at Amazon
Save: $80
Overview: I think the Apple Watch SE 2 is a great choice for those who want to experiment with using a smartwatch without splashing out on a flagship model. The design looks and feels premium, battery life is good, and there's a solid array of health features, if not quite as many as with the more fully feature Apple Watch generations.
Key features: Apple Watch SE 2 comes with a fitness and sleep tracker, a heart rate monitor, emergency SOS, Apple Pay, and is water-resistant to 50 meters. You can sync it with any iPhone from iPhone XS and up running iOS 17 or later for (sorry Android users) and use it to control music, calls, messages and more.
Release date: September 2022.
Price history: The lowest price on record for this smartwatch was $179 back in November 2023, during Black Friday. This is the cheapest price we've seen.
Current price: Walmart: $189 | Best Buy: $199
Review consensus: We reviewed the Apple Watch SE 2 back in September 2022, and our reviewer Matt Bolton found the SE to offer "a truly premium smartwatch experience for a mid-range price, with the only part that doesn't feel high-end being the lack of an always-on screen. In every other way, it feels like the full experience of owning an Apple Watch."
Not quite what you want? See our Prime Day Apple live blog, and the deals we've found below.
