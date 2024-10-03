October’s Apple event could launch the iPad Mini 7 (and it's about time)

Apple is set to hold a new event this October that brings the promise of new software and hardware. Among the predicted launches will (hopefully) be the new iPad Mini 7 which will be the first update since the 6th Gen launch back in 2021. As one of the best tablets for students and creatives prioritising portability, we're looking forward to some exciting internal upgrades (and potentially some snazzy new colours).

We've already been treated to some new Apple products this year – most recently the iPhone 16 launch at September's Glowtime event. While we're not expecting any brand-new product innovations, we're also likely to see some much-needed M4 upgrades to the Mac and Mac Mini.

The current iPad Mini 6 colour selection. (Image credit: Apple)

In a recent Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's tech journalist Mark Gurman reported that there are "new iPads in the works, including an upgraded mini version" that are "on deck for Apple's October event alongside the M4 Macs."

Aesthetically we're expecting the iPad Mini 7 to look fairly similar to its predecessor, aside from a host of new colours. Most importantly, the internals are set to improve with a faster chip, front and rear camera upgrades, Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 support, and a fix for the pesky "jelly scrolling" screen tearing issue in portrait orientation. Given the surprising power of the mini 6, and its usefulness for on-the-go creativity, we're excited to see what the new one holds for creatives.

Alongside the suspected iPad Mini update, we're set to see upgrades to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4, M4 Pro, and M4 Max chip optimisation. We'll likely see a new M4 iMac as well as a new Mac Mini with M4 and M4 Pro chip updates, rumoured to have a smaller design similar to the size of the Apple TV.

The Mac Mini could be getting an even minier makeover this October. (Image credit: Future)

