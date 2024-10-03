October’s Apple event could launch the iPad Mini 7 (and it's about time)

Expect plenty of M4 updates all round.

iPad Mini 6
(Image credit: Apple)

Apple is set to hold a new event this October that brings the promise of new software and hardware. Among the predicted launches will (hopefully) be the new iPad Mini 7 which will be the first update since the 6th Gen launch back in 2021. As one of the best tablets for students and creatives prioritising portability, we're looking forward to some exciting internal upgrades (and potentially some snazzy new colours).

We've already been treated to some new Apple products this year – most recently the iPhone 16 launch at September's Glowtime event. While we're not expecting any brand-new product innovations, we're also likely to see some much-needed M4 upgrades to the Mac and Mac Mini.

