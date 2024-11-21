An iPad for under $200? What a time to be alive!
This early Black Friday deal on Apple's 9th gen model is one of the best we've seen.
If you find the current iPad line up a little confusing, you're not alone. As our iPad generations guide shows, there's a lot of choice out there, from the mini to the Air to the Pro, all of which cater for (sometimes subtly) different needs. So thank goodness for a deal that makes things simple. Any iPad for less than $200 is a steal, end of story.
Right now at Best Buy, Apple's 9th generation iPad is down from $330 to $199, knocking a whopping $130 off the price. For context, the current base-level iPad, the 10th generation, starts at $349. While the 9th generation might feature a slightly older design and only support the Apple Pencil 1, it's still a super capable tablet with a great screen, at this price, one of the best drawing tablet options for those on a budget.
iPad 9th generation, 64GB at Best Buy
Was: $329.99
Now: $199.99
Save: $130
Overview: The 9th generation iPad is no slouch, with its A13 Bionic chip and neural engine. With Apple Pencil 1 support, it's a capable drawing tablet, and a damn good option for both work and play.
Key specs: Size: 250.6x174.1x7.5mm Weight: 487g (Wi-Fi only); 498g (Wi-Fi+cellular) Processor: Apple A13, 3GB RAM Resolution: 2160x1620 Screen: 10.2-inch IPS LCD Storage: 64GB/256GB Battery: 32.4‐watt‐hour
Release date: September 2021
Review Consensus: We gave the iPad 9th generation a glowing 4 star review when we tested it back in 2021, calling it a strong competitor to the iPad Air.
Disclaimer
While the 9th generation does support the Apple Pencil, you might prefer a model that is compatible with one of the later styluses, such as the Apple Pencil Pro, or USB-C model. The current budget-level iPad, the 10th generation model, supports the Apple Pencil 1 and USB-C.
Below you'll find the best deals and lowest prices on the iPad 9th generation in your region and worldwide.
