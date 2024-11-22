If you're looking for a great high-end smart phone that can handle creative tasks, I think right now this Google Pixel 9 Pro Black Friday deal is one of the best deals out there. Google's AI flagship phone has $200 knocked off the price, bringing it down from $999 to $799, over at Amazon.

When we reviewed the phone – giving it a near-perfect 4.5 stars out of 5 – we thought it was a clever AI phone that worked smarter, not necessarily harder. Basically, this is a good case of AI – where it never feels likes it's unwanted, and when it does turn up, it seems like a little bit of magic. The camera is also top end, which is essential for all types of creatives.

US deal Google Pixel 9 Pro: was US$999 now US$799 at Amazon Save: $200 Overview: Although I've not always been bowled over by every iteration of the Pixel phone, the Pixel 9 Pro is everything that you want from a flagship smartphone. Great use of AI, excellent camera and excellent screen. And, with this deal, and excellent price. Key features: Display: 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display | Resolution: 1280 x 2856px | CPU: Google Tensor G4 | Graphics | Mali-G715 MC7 | OS: Android 15 | Refresh rate: 120Hz | Cameras: 50MP f/1.7 wide, 48MP f/2.8 5x periscope zoom telephoto, 48MP f/1.7 ultrawide, 42MP f/2.2 front-facing ultrawide Release date: 4 September 2024 Price history: This flagship smart phone has only been on sale for two months, so there haven't been that many deals on it to date. This is by far the biggest and best saving that I've seen on it. Price check: Best Buy: $799 Review Consensus: Our review of the Google Pixel 9 Pro TechRadar: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ | Tom's Guide: ⭑⭑⭑⭑ |

