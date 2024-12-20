One of our favourite drawing tablets for digital artists has an amazing Christmas offer

This top-rated Xencelabs Pen Display 16 now comes with a free Quick Keys Remote (worth $99.99) included as a bundle.

Xencelabs Pen Display 16 deal
(Image credit: Future / Xencelabs)

Shopping for a premium drawing tablet can be tricky, but we've found a deal on one of our favourites which might make the decision a little easier for artists. The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 is usually available to purchase in two options, Essential or as a bundle. But right now, you can get the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Essentials with a free Quick Keys Remote (worth $99.99) at no extra cost.

One of the best drawing tablets available for digital artists, this pen display has a 15.6-inch 4K OLED screen, and comes with two pressure-sensitive pens, a pen case, pen cilps, extra nibs, all the cables you need, plus a fancy carrying case. This is usually all you get with the $999 Essentials package, but the deal above throws in the Xencelabs Quick Keys Remote too – which is a must-have for creating shortcuts to boost productivity.

Xencelabs Pen Display 16 review; a pen display on a wooden desk
(Image credit: Future / Xencelabs)
Xencelabs Pen Display 16 + free Quick Keys (worth $99.99)
Xencelabs Pen Display 16 + free Quick Keys (worth $99.99): at Xencelabs

Save: $99.99

Overview: This pen display tablet from Xencelabs is designed for creative professionals and is super-premium with a portable pen-on-screen OLED display. It’s the ideal multi-tasking companion and super portable thanks to its slim and light build.

Key features: 15.6 in display size | edge-to-edge, super-AG etched glass surface | Resolution: 4K OLED | x2 pen stylus | Quick Keys module | carrying case | Weight: 1.21kg | Width: 12mm |

Release date: May 2024

Price history: The retail price for the Pen Display 16 Essentials is $999 / £969, so this deal isn't cutting anything off the price, but what makes it an excellent deal is the inclusion of the Quick Keys, an essential creative tool that can elevate workloads.

Price check: $999.99 at Amazon (arrives before Xmas)

Review Consensus: We reviewed this tablet back in June, and our Digital Arts and 3D editor found that it was accurate, compact, and offers great value for professional artists. He noted that it can also be used as a second screen for anyone needing a vibrant design-focused display.

Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | DigitalCameraWorld: ⭑⭑⭑⭑

