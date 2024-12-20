Shopping for a premium drawing tablet can be tricky, but we've found a deal on one of our favourites which might make the decision a little easier for artists. The Xencelabs Pen Display 16 is usually available to purchase in two options, Essential or as a bundle. But right now, you can get the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 Essentials with a free Quick Keys Remote (worth $99.99) at no extra cost.

One of the best drawing tablets available for digital artists, this pen display has a 15.6-inch 4K OLED screen, and comes with two pressure-sensitive pens, a pen case, pen cilps, extra nibs, all the cables you need, plus a fancy carrying case. This is usually all you get with the $999 Essentials package, but the deal above throws in the Xencelabs Quick Keys Remote too – which is a must-have for creating shortcuts to boost productivity.

If you're after a few more accessories, there's also a deal on the Xencelabs Pen Display 16 bundle package for $1,249 which includes all of the above, plus a mobile easel stand, power adapter and hub, extra adapters, and a wireless dongle. The main reason that artists would usually opt for the more expensive bundle over the Essentials package is for the Quick Keys, so the deal above might be the better choice for those who desire the remote but don't need the other extra.

Lastly, Xencelabs is also throwing in a free backpack (worth $89.99) plus a free limited edition dragon pen holder (worth $29) with the purchase of its much larger Pen Display 24 tablet, with a 24” etched glass display for $1,899. This tablet is an excellent Wacom Cintiq Pro rival and has been designed based on feedback and input from industry-leading artists. We've got all the details on these Xencelabs bundles for you below.

The best Xencelabs Pen Display 16 deal today

Xencelabs Pen Display 16 + free Quick Keys (worth $99.99): at Xencelabs Save: $99.99 Overview: This pen display tablet from Xencelabs is designed for creative professionals and is super-premium with a portable pen-on-screen OLED display. It’s the ideal multi-tasking companion and super portable thanks to its slim and light build. Key features: 15.6 in display size | edge-to-edge, super-AG etched glass surface | Resolution: 4K OLED | x2 pen stylus | Quick Keys module | carrying case | Weight: 1.21kg | Width: 12mm | Release date: May 2024 Price history: The retail price for the Pen Display 16 Essentials is $999 / £969, so this deal isn't cutting anything off the price, but what makes it an excellent deal is the inclusion of the Quick Keys, an essential creative tool that can elevate workloads. Price check: $999.99 at Amazon (arrives before Xmas) Review Consensus: We reviewed this tablet back in June, and our Digital Arts and 3D editor found that it was accurate, compact, and offers great value for professional artists. He noted that it can also be used as a second screen for anyone needing a vibrant design-focused display. Creative Bloq: ⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑ | DigitalCameraWorld: ⭑⭑⭑⭑



