You can already get $100 off the new iPad Pro M4

Released just last month, the M4 iPad Pro is Apple's newest and most powerful tablet to date. With more power than many laptops, it obviously comes at a price, but the good news is that Amazon already has up to $100 off the 13-inch iPad Pro M4.

The biggest saving is on the 512GB SSD configuration, which is probably the one I'd go for since the 256GB of storage provided by the entry model doesn't go too far these days. It might not seem like a massive saving on a tablet that costs well over a thousand dollars, but considering that we didn't see more than $100 off this tablet's predecessor for over 18 months after its release, getting this kind of discount so soon is actually quite a surprise.

We gave the latest iPad a 4-star review, considering it to be a future-proof device that should be up to demanding creative tasks for years to come. See full details of the deal below, and check out our iPads generations list if want to know where this model sits in the iPad family.

iPad Pro (M4, 11-inch, 512GB SSD):

Was: $1,499

Now: $1,399 at Amazon

Save: $100



Overview: The M4 iPad Pro 13 is the best iPad yet for creative work. It brings OLED display tech to the iPad for the first time, a new more powerful chip and compatibility with Apple Pencil Pro for a great drawing experience. This configuration is the second model up, providing a 512 GB SSD for more storage space. If you can make do with 256GB of storage, Amazon also has an $80 discount on the entry model, reducing the price from $1,299 to $1,219. Key features: 11-inch screen, 2420x1668 pixel | Apple M4 chip | 12MP Ultra Wide camera | 256GB SSD as standard | 8GB RAM Release date: 15 May 2024 Price history: The latest iPad Pros were only released on 15 May, so we haven't seen many discounts at all to date. Amazon has had $50 off the smaller 11-inch model (now $944) almost since release, but deals on the larger Pros are almost always more scarce. Until now, the best saving we had seen was $50 off during Memorial Day. Considering that the previous Pro, the M2 iPad Pro 12.9, never has more than $100 off, we think this is a great deal so soon. Price check: Apple: $1,499 | Best Buy: $1,499 Review consensus: The reviews of the new M4 iPad Pros have been almost unanimously positive. Following our own testing, we praised everything from the new OLED screen to the drawing experience with the new Apple Pencil Pro and the decision to move the location of the front-facing camera. Our only caveat is that the tablet will be more powerful and expensive than many people need if you're not using it for demanding creative software. Creative Bloq: **** | Tom's Guide: ****½

