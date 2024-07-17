The most beautiful coffee machine ever made is over $130 off for Prime Day

I can't live without mine. Just saying.

Moccamaster
It's funny because it says 'hot deal' and it's about coffee, lol (Image credit: Future/Technivorm)

I'm not sure exactly when I became a 'coffee person'. Where once I cringed at the "don't talk to my until I've had my coffee" types, now I'd really prefer it if, for God's sake, you would stop talking to me until I've had my coffee(s). I think it might have something to do with my Moccamaster coffee maker – something that was gifted to me two christmases ago and, without meaning to get all Obi-wan Kenobi about it, turned me into the very thing I swore to destroy.

Moccamaster Select

It even looks beautiful next to some Photoshopped-in croissants (Image credit: Technivorm)
Technivorm Moccamaster Select KBGV: $379 $241 at Amazon
Save $137: You can currently save 36% on Technivorm's flagship Moccamaster coffee maker in rose gold. This pump-free coffee maker heats water to the correct temperature for coffee extraction, brewing a full 40 oz pot of coffee in 4-6 minutes using one switch.

Daniel John
Senior News Editor

Daniel John is Senior News Editor at Creative Bloq. He reports on the worlds of art, design, branding and lifestyle tech (which often translates to tech made by Apple). He joined in 2020 after working in copywriting and digital marketing with brands including ITV, NBC, Channel 4 and more.

