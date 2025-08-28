This sparkling SodaStream Art discount is so good I thought it was a mistake

I've been boring everyone and anyone with my SodaStream obsession lately, especially as I'm cutting down on drinking wine. The fanciest and most beautifully designed Soda Stream Art is currently discounted to such an extent I feel like it's a mistake. Two of the colours – red and blue – are in bundles that were already reduced by $53 from $139.99 to $86.99 but they also have a Labor Day discount code of an an extra 25% off. This makes the most expensive bundle $65 – a sparkling 52% off at SodaStream.

With the Carbonation Bundle, you get the elegant art deco-style Soda Stream Art (that I think is in contention for one of the best designed everyday objects), 3 gas cylinders and a dishwasher-safe plastic bottle. Plus, when I added to basket there were three free syrups added as well! There are deals on the other two bundles as well, which include variations of the same products in fewer quantities.

Rather shop at Amazon? There's a great deal on a smaller bundle – it's just $73.99 for a white machine + Starter Kit, and quite a few deals on other machines, too.

The machine itself looks fantastic on the kitchen counter, and it's a delight to use – with a handle to pull down instead of the button that's on top of the Terra (the not as beautiful model, that also has a discount of 25%).

If you'd rather pay more for the black, white or gold versions then you still get a 25% Labour Day discount on the $139.99 bundle price at SodaStream.

I think this is a shining example of a way to interpret one of the most influential interior design trends ever in a modern way. But if it isn't quite right for you or you're not in USA, see the deals I've found below: