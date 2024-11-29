This fun 3D pen with 30% off has sorted Christmas for my kids – part toy, part creative tool
Huge discounts for Black Friday. Perfect creative gifting.
My children have enough stuff. No, I mean it. I've started asking people not to buy them anything for Christmas, but obviously I can't do that myself. So I'm trying to find genuinely creative and unusual presents they might get something out of. And I've found the ideal gift for my seven year old – this MYNT3D 3D pen with 30% off at Amazon. Even better? It's from a small business on Amazon.
3D pens are like magic. You can draw things in the air! And they are real! It's like Penny Crayon and Charlie Chalk in real life. This one comes in a few different specifications so you can spend from $27.99 – $63.97 (sale prices, which are 30% reduced). They are the first step into the world of 3D printers and could set your children up with creative habits that'll last a lifetime... or I'm hoping anyway. Just get them away from the screen, amirite?
The mid-range price in the different models on offer gets you an easy to use pen with an OLED display. You can go more basic or even fancier though, and still get a great discount.
Features: Adjustable feed to help regulate flow, adjustable temperature, includes three colours, fully ergonomic.
Note: The $63.97 deal is 27% off its full price – but it gets you 10 colours and a DesignPad Mat kit as well.
There are also offers on replacement filament kits if you're sure you're going to be raising a 3D print enthusiast from now on.
Want something a bit different?
