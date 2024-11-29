My children have enough stuff. No, I mean it. I've started asking people not to buy them anything for Christmas, but obviously I can't do that myself. So I'm trying to find genuinely creative and unusual presents they might get something out of. And I've found the ideal gift for my seven year old – this MYNT3D 3D pen with 30% off at Amazon. Even better? It's from a small business on Amazon.

3D pens are like magic. You can draw things in the air! And they are real! It's like Penny Crayon and Charlie Chalk in real life. This one comes in a few different specifications so you can spend from $27.99 – $63.97 (sale prices, which are 30% reduced). They are the first step into the world of 3D printers and could set your children up with creative habits that'll last a lifetime... or I'm hoping anyway. Just get them away from the screen, amirite?

There are also offers on replacement filament kits if you're sure you're going to be raising a 3D print enthusiast from now on.

Want something a bit different?