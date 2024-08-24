Today is a great day to buy an iPad mini. No, really it is
With Apple Pencil 2 support, the iPad mini is a surprisingly powerful creative tool – and it's on sale.
With only rumours to rely on that the iPad mini will be updated, we are always on the lookout for deals on the newest version (and we are usually disappointed). But this surprisingly powerful creative tool is currently at a brilliant price - almost a record-low of just $389 at Amazon. This saves you $110 on the 64GB model in any colour – and it's only $10 off the lowest-ever price (which has only briefly been seen).
We raved about the iPad mini 6 in our review – the A15 bionic chip is really zippy and beats out the 9th and 10th generation full size iPad. This means it can handle a lot of creative tasks including light video editing and digital art, it's got an amazing screen with full lamination and true tone, it has Apple Pencil 2 compatibility, and it's mega comfortable to hold for long periods of time thanks to the compact size. Compare it to the other iPad generations here.
Want something bigger? The 9th-gen iPad is currently under $200 at Amazon – a real bargain.
iPad mini (6th Gen, 8.3-inch, 64GB)
Was: $499
Now: $389 at Amazon Save: $110
Overview: The Apple iPad min 6th gen was released in late 2021. The small form is ideal for on-the-go streaming, browsing, sketching and note-taking, as well as creative tasks like photo or light video editing. And it has support for the Apple Pencil 2 so it is amazing for digital artists.
Key features: A15 Bionic Chip | 8.3-inch Liquid Retina Display | Apple Pencil 2 support | Ultra Wide Front Camera | Touch ID
Price history: The iPad mini 6 usually retails, on average, at around $400, but has dropped briefly to $379. A $389 price tag is rare.
Price comparison: Best Buy: $399.99
Reviews: We gave the iPad mini 6 an almost perfect review with 4 and a half stars. We loved the sharp screen and how flexible it is. The only cons were the lack of pro motion screen and 3.5mm jack.
Not what you're looking for? See the iPad deals below, and our best iPad for drawing list.
Georgia is lucky enough to be Creative Bloq's Editor. She has been working for Creative Bloq since 2018, starting out as a freelancer writing about all things branding, design, art, tech and creativity – as well as sniffing out genuinely good deals on creative technology. Since becoming Editor, she has been managing the site on a day-to-day basis, helping to shape the diverse content streams CB is known for and leading the team in their own creativity.
