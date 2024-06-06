5 highlights from Computex 2024 for creatives

News
By
published

From new creative laptops to chips and 3D cameras.

Computex 2024 is taking place in Taipei, this week, and that means a flurry of new computing and AI announcements that could be of interest for digital creators. There's a still a day left of the event, but we've already seen headline announcements from the likes of Nvidia, Asus, Intel and AMD.

We've seen laptops built from recycled plastic, a camera designed for filming and livestreaming in 3D, smart monitors running Google TV and new chips galore. Here are some of the highlights to know about. For more creative tech, see our pick of the best monitors for graphic artists.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Foley
Joe Foley

Joe is a regular freelance journalist and editor at Creative Bloq. He writes news, features and buying guides and keeps track of the best equipment and software for creatives, from video editing programs to monitors and accessories. A veteran news writer and photographer, he now works as a project manager at the London and Buenos Aires-based design, production and branding agency Hermana Creatives. There he manages a team of designers, photographers and video editors who specialise in producing visual content and design assets for the hospitality sector. He also dances Argentine tango.

Related articles