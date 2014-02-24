Letterpress typography pays tribute to 400-year-old street

Exmouth Market is preserved in this beautiful letterpress offering

Packed with independent shops, restaurants and market stalls, London's Exmouth Market was something that Type Worship's Jamie Clarke wanted to celebrate. The result is this gorgeous letterpress offering, with beautiful typography to boot.

"I wanted to preserve what was there so that someone could look at this in few years and say, 'I remember that place' or 'that's not around any more'," he explains. "Printing something this large in letterpress was very challenging - the body text had to be large enough to read a couple of feet away."

"Three large printing plates (one for each colour) had to be made from zinc," he continues. "These had to be even larger than the printed size to accommodate registration marks that would only print outside of the trimmed paper size. They were expensive!"

You can buy one of these prints over on Jamie Clarke's shop.

