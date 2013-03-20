Typography project reimagines rock bands as fonts

Wheeler combined his love of music and illustration for the project

We seem to be stumbling upon some real typography treats this week. The showcased work from various talents across the globe are proving the perfect inspiration for the beginning of the working week and these designs from illustrator and animator Jim Billy Wheeler are music to our ears.

Based in Bristol, Jim wanted to combine his love of music and design into one crowd-pleasing project. He's certainly hit the nail on the head with these brilliant typeface designs for his favourite bands which include Grizzly Bear, Jack White and Hot Chip.

This is an ongoing project and Jim will continue to post up the rest of the music-related alphabet over on his Facebook page. There, you'll also be able to browse through his previous typeface offerings, which include some rather cute creatures!

Jim's official website is currently underconstruction but be sure to check back!

