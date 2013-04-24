Bowie font inspired by North Korea available to download

Typeface used on David Bowie's new album is influenced by North Korea

Font foundry VirusFonts has released the typeface used for the cover of David Bowie's recent comeback album, The Next Day. Doctrine Sans is a contemporary sans-serif typeface that has its roots in North Korea, with Virus describing the font as "the moderate comrade of the display typeface Doctrine Stencil" - which is an homage to the livery of the secretive country's national airline, Air Koryo.

VirusFonts, the font foundry of Jonathan Barnbrook and Barnbrook design, has long been interested in the link between ideology, language and typography, and it is this concept that inspired the creation of Doctrine.

Virus seeks to produce experimental, innovative and usable fonts, and from the obscure starting point of the North Korean national airline livery, Doctrine has grown to encompass a series of more mature typographic influences. Doctrine is available to buy now in the flexible, cross-platform OpenType format.

Find out more about Doctrine on Virus Fonts' blog.

What do you think of Doctrine? Tell us in the comments.