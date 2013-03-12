Brand new free font from Steven Bonner and XLM

Langdon is perfect for headlines and branding

If you're a regular visitor to Creative Bloq, you'll know that we're suckers for free fonts. The ability to craft new personal work because of the kindness of others is what makes the creative industry so fantastic. Here, Steven Bonner gives away his latest.

'Langdon' is the new typeface from XLN Telecom. Working in partnership with Steven Bonner - a leading graphic designer, illustrator and typographer based in the UK - they developed a typeface that is solid, serious and dependable. Langdon is available as a free download and can be used privately and commercially with no restrictions on usage.

So, it may be a little hipster but what's the harm in that, eh? Take some time out from your busy schedule and have a play with this one. Perfect for headlines and branding projects, Langdon might just be your favourite new font.

You can download Langdon on the XLM website. Happy creating!

What will you be using the Langdon font for? Let us know in the comments box below!