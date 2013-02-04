Can you decrypt this Vampire Weekend GIF?

We love it when a band does something creative to showcase their upcoming releases. In a world where music is readily available at the click of a button, it can be difficult to grab the attention of the internet audience - but this intriguing GIF definitely does the trick.

New York four-piece Vampire Weekend created it to preview details of their forthcoming third LP and posted it on their Tumblr. The full details are yet to be announced but from what we can guess it starts with the band's name followed by album name, year of release and record label.

The great use of typography and simple execution make for a highly creative preview that will undoubtedly excite music fans. Could this type of announcement be the new breed for the music industry?

