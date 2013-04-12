Assemble your own font with this instructional type

A retro font offering from Matt Stevens

If our recent findings are anything to go by, the possibilities are endless when it comes to typography inspiration. Fonts can be crafted from almost any idea; often resulting in some truly unique offerings. When we stumbled across this typography, we were hit with a pang of glorious nostalgia.

American graphic designer Matt Stevens' typographic study combines some of his all-time favourite typefaces with the love of old automotive manuals and exploded diagrams. The result is a brilliant vintage font that showcases these particular fonts in a whole new light.

By deconstructing typefaces we can really get to the core of their configuration. What's more, if you really love Matt's font, you can buy prints from his Society 6 store.

See more examples of Matt's work over on his Behance page.

Like this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Brilliant Wordpress tutorial selection

Do you have a favourite font? Let us know in the comments box below!