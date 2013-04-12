Topics

Assemble your own font with this instructional type

Taking inspiration from automotive manuals and exploded diagrams, this font from Matt Stevens is truly unique.

exploded typography

A retro font offering from Matt Stevens

If our recent findings are anything to go by, the possibilities are endless when it comes to typography inspiration. Fonts can be crafted from almost any idea; often resulting in some truly unique offerings. When we stumbled across this typography, we were hit with a pang of glorious nostalgia.

American graphic designer Matt Stevens' typographic study combines some of his all-time favourite typefaces with the love of old automotive manuals and exploded diagrams. The result is a brilliant vintage font that showcases these particular fonts in a whole new light.

By deconstructing typefaces we can really get to the core of their configuration. What's more, if you really love Matt's font, you can buy prints from his Society 6 store.

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

exploded typography

See more examples of Matt's work over on his Behance page.

