Font of the day: AC Filmstrip

AC Filmstrip by Adrian Candela

Created by Valencia-based typographer, creative director and graphic designer Adrian Candela, AC Filmstrip is a display font made with titles in mind. As such it only consists of capitals and numbers, but it comes with a full set of inverted alternatives.

Want to get your hands on it? You can download it straight from the AC Filmstrip project page on Behance. It's free for both personal and commercial use.

Words: Jim McCauley

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!