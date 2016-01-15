Font of the day: Asmara

Every day we choose a typeface from the best free fonts and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Asmara from Maghrib Type Studio

If you're on the hunt for a decorative serif font, Asmara might just be the solution. Created by the team at Maghrib Type Studio and available from Creative Market, Asmara is described as a 'font embodying vintage and elegant curves with functional structure'.

An experimental and versatile font, Asmara is suitable for digital lettering, prints, logos, packaging and more. Asmara is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

Liked this? Read these!