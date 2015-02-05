Font of the day: Auberge Script

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Auberge Script by Alejandro Paul

Auberge Script was created by Alejandro Paul of Sudtipos. "Multiple sources usually help me get a better perspective on the range of a specific script genre, so many books served as reference to this quill font of mine," Paul comments on MyFonts. "Late 17th century French and Spanish professional calligraphy guides were great aides in understanding the ornamental scope of what the scribes were doing back then.

"The French books, with their showings of the Ronde, Bâtarde and Coulée alphabets, were the ones I referenced the most. So I decided to name the font Auberge, a French word for hotel or inn, because I really felt like a guest in different French locales (and times) when I going through all that stuff."

Auberge Script is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 35 per cent discount.

