Font of the day: Baystyle

Baystyle by Joseph Ekloff

Today's showcased typeface is Baystyle, created by Joseph Ekloff; a neat blend of hand lettering and scripty italic characters.

Creator Ekloff has gone as far as offering a Twitter bio for his font: "Put me in a room and I will bring everything together. Throw me at your biggest challenge and hear me sing." Make of that what you will… Other things you could make with Baystyle include menus, flyers, artisan makery signage, and headlines and pull-quotes for lifestyle blogs and indie zines.

Baystyle is available to purchase over on Creative Market, where you can get 10 per cent of every font for today only!

