Font of the day: Bombshell Pro

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Bombshell Pro by Emily Connors.

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bombshell Pro by Emily Connors

This passionate, hand-calligraphy font was created by self-taught type designer Emily Conners. Including long connections, the open type version features 800+ glyphs, including initial and terminal letters, alternates, roman numerals (III & IV), and 'run-on' letter connections.

Bombshell Pro is available to purchase from MyFonts.com.

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!

