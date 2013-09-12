Font of the day: Bombshell Pro

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Bombshell Pro by Emily Connors

This passionate, hand-calligraphy font was created by self-taught type designer Emily Conners. Including long connections, the open type version features 800+ glyphs, including initial and terminal letters, alternates, roman numerals (III & IV), and 'run-on' letter connections.

Bombshell Pro is available to purchase from MyFonts.com.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they won't cost you a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!