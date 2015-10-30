Font of the day: Brim Narrow

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Brim Narrow by Jamie Clarke

A decorative, layered typeface, Brim is inspired by antique woodtype and chromatic type from the 1800s. Its various styles stack together creating a variety of decorative combinations. Each layer can be assigned its own colour, resulting in a rich assortment of eye-catching results.

"Brim began as a handful of letters created for a logotype," says creator Jamie Clarke. "It became clear that it would make an excellent display typeface, so it was expanded to include all uppercase letters, numbers, European accents and more. Warm and tactile, Brim produces punchy headlines and decorative titles. Perfect for posters, packaging and logotypes."

Brim Narrow is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

