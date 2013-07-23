Font of the day: Coco

As we're sure you know by now, here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography. And we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Coco by Hendrick Rolandez

Today's font of choice is Coco by French graphic designer and junior art director Hendrick Rolandez. The fashion-oriented type family was created back in 2012, the design now boasting eight versions of the font with more 209 glyphs for each.

"Coco is a sans-serif type family declined in a set of 8 fonts with regular, italic, bold, bold-italic, condensed, condensed-italic, condensed bold & condensed bold-italic, which can be used for several types of projects, from digital to print," explains Rolandez. "Each font has more than 209 glyphs including small letters, capitals, numbers & special glyphs and punctuation. This family is for all type lovers who would like to emphasize a fashion project."

It's also totally free for use in both personal and commercial projects. So, what are you waiting for? Download Coco here.

Have you seen any inspirational free fonts recently? Let us know about them in the comments!