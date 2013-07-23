Font of the day: Coco

As we're sure you know by now, here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography. And we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.
Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.
Coco by Hendrick Rolandez
Today's font of choice is Coco by French graphic designer and junior art director Hendrick Rolandez. The fashion-oriented type family was created back in 2012, the design now boasting eight versions of the font with more 209 glyphs for each.
"Coco is a sans-serif type family declined in a set of 8 fonts with regular, italic, bold, bold-italic, condensed, condensed-italic, condensed bold & condensed bold-italic, which can be used for several types of projects, from digital to print," explains Rolandez. "Each font has more than 209 glyphs including small letters, capitals, numbers & special glyphs and punctuation. This family is for all type lovers who would like to emphasize a fashion project."
It's also totally free for use in both personal and commercial projects. So, what are you waiting for? Download Coco here.
