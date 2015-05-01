Font of the day: Coco Gothic

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Coco Gothic from zetafonts

A contemporary, geometric sans serif, Coco Gothic was inspired by traditional grotesque typefaces, including Futura and Avantgarde. A collaborative effort between designers Francesco Canovaro, Cosimo Lorenzo Pancini, Bruno La Versa and zetafonts, Coco Gothic comes in six weights with matching italics and extended character set.

Coco Gothic is available to download over on zetafonts, where you can also download demo versions of each weight for free.

