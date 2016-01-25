Font of the day: Duwhoers

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Duwhoers by Agga Swist'blnk

Graphic designer Agga Swist'blnk is no stranger to Creative Bloq, with her brilliant typographic designs featuring regularly as our font of the day. And today's offering, Duwhoers, is no exception. A modern brush font with vintage handmade feel, Duwhoers is available to download for free, for both personal and commercial use, over on Behance.

Liked this? Read these!