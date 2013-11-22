Font of the day: Filthy Black Italic

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Filthy Black Italic by filthymedia

Our font of the day is Filthy Black Italic, created by Brighton-based digital agency filthymedia. Inspired by latex textures and curvaceous forms, Filthy Black Italic is a display typeface intended to be viewed at large size. With a heavy weight and distinctive small serifs, the team has created a typeface best used for headlines and titles.

"We rebranded filthy in 2011 with a bespoke logotype," says filthymedia creative director Joe Pilbeam. "We liked the font so much we decided to develop it into an entire typeface."

filthymedia also produced a limited run of Letraset-inspired A3 specimen sheets to give away free with the first fifty purchases of Filthy Black Italic. Printed on 140GSM GF Smith Black Plike with spot UV varnish, they illustrate the high quality and style of the font, particularly when used at larger sizes.

Filthy Black Italic is available to purchase exclusively from HypeForType.

Like this? Read these!

Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny

Gratis graffiti font selection

Free tattoo fonts for designers

Have you seen any cool fonts recently? Let us know in the comments...