Font of the day: Frost

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Frost by Emil Karl Bertell

Finnish type designer Emil Karl Bertell is no stranger to our font of the day posts, creating all manner of gorgeous designs. And today's offering is no exception. Bertell was influenced by the hand lettering and sign painting of the 1950s and 1960s when developing Frost. Available from MyFonts, the typeface is described as 'an effective and easy to use font family for creating ambitious headlines, logos & posters with a custom-made feeling."

Frost is available to purchase from MyFonts, where you can currently benefit from a 35 per cent discount on all weights.

Like this? Read these!