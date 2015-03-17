Font of the day: HWT Artz

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

HWT Artz by Erik Spiekermann

Today's typeface of choice HWT Artz was created by legendary type designer Erik Spiekermann. The newest wood type to be cut at Hamilton Wood Type and Printing Museum, HWT Artz was developed by Spiekermann exclusively for his own print studio (P98a in Berlin), specifically to be cut into large size wood type. The digital version is being offered to the general public with proceeds of sales to benefit the museum’s ongoing operations.

Available from MyFonts, HWT Artz is described as evoking 'bold early 20th century European poster lettering. The design itself is intended to minimize hand-finishing and thus production time with rounded corners rather than sharp interior corners that would normally have to be hand-finished'.

HWT Artz is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

