Font of the day: Industry Inc

By Graphic design  

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Industry Inc by Mattox Shuler.

Every day we choose a 'font of the day' from the best free and paid-for fonts we can find. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Industry Inc by Mattox Shuler

Create eye-catching headlines, posters and signs with bold typeface Industry Inc. Created by designer Mattox Shuler, Industry Inc comprises numerous stand-alone styles along with a layered type system.

Industry Inc is available to purchase over on MyFonts.

