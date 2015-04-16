Font of the day: Itoya

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

The 100 best free fonts to download today

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Itoya from The Northern Block

A contemporary, sans serif font influenced by Western and Japanese ideologies, Itoya was created by the team at The Northern Block.

Available from font foundry YouWorkForThem, Itoya is described as 'a fusion of modern machine-like functions with a warmer, emotional and more spiritual ethic. The marriage of a western precision and eastern expression forms a sharp functional font with a modern edge ideally suited to graphic novels, fashion and product design'.

Itoya is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

