Font of the day: Jimmy

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Jimmy by Tom Chalky

Tom Chalky loves creating hand-drawn fonts and custom lettering pieces, which includes working on this free font family, Jimmy. "The whole purpose when designing Jimmy was to create a font that looked great small whilst still holding onto that hand drawn aesthetic that we love - making him great for slogans and the usual 'accent' words (original, vintage, est.since, etc).

"There's something quite innocent about Jimmy, and is available for the world to try him for free but before you crack on, read Jimmy's rules. Enjoy!"

Jimmy is available to download from Hut Fonts.

