Font of the day: Kapra

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Kapra by Blazej Ostoja Lniski

Today's font of choice, Kapra, was created by designer Blazej Ostoja Lniski. "To design Kapra, I was inspired by a You And Me Monthly published by National Magazines Publisher RSW 'Prasa' that appeared from May 1960 till December 1973 in Poland."

Kapra is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem, where you can currently benefit from a 50 per cent discount until 31 January 2015.

Like this? Read these!