Font of the day: Murmers

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Murmers by Panji Nugraha

Inspired by old thriller and crime movies, serif typeface Murmers was created by designer Panji Nugraha. A brilliant vintage-style design, Murmers is great for creating eye-catching posters, headlines and much more.

Murmers is available to download for free over on Creative Market – but hurry, this offer is available for a limited time only.

Liked this? Read these!