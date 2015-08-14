Font of the day: Palm Canyon Drive

We're huge fans of typography and are always on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces, whether free fonts or the very best fonts worth shelling out for. So, if you're in need of a font for your current project or are building up a collection, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we post our 'Font of the day', with the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer. You can search the site for our back catalogue or search the hashtag #CBfonts on Twitter. Now we're going to take a little ad break and below it you'll find today's selection!

Palm Canyon Drive by Dustin Lee

A monoline script, inspired by '40s and '50s California, Palm Canyon Drive was created by designer Dustin Lee. "Mid-century California was a magical place," Lee comments. "Post-war optimism fueled the popularity of everything from Hollywood to roadside diners.

"Palm Canyon Drive is a monoline script, inspired by retro matchbook covers, travel postcards, Tikki bars and Hollywood. With a classy yet unpretentious tone Palm Canyon Drive is as comfortable on a Tikki bar matchbook cover as it is on a Hollywood movie poster."

Palm Canyon Drive is available to purchase over on Creative Market.

