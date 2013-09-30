Font of the day: Pop Art

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Pop Art by P22

Inspired by fonts from comic books, magazines, advertising and films of the 1950s and 60s, Pop Art was created by P22 type foundry, which began making artist inspired digital fonts in 1994.

There are five fonts within this set; Pop Art Comic, an all caps font reminiscent of the lettering found in comic books and inspired by the paintings of Roy Lichtenstein, Pop Art Comic Bold Italic, Pop Art Stencil, all-caps font inspired by stencil lettering which appeared in many pop artists paintings and assemblages, Pop Art 3D, an all caps font which evokes the feeling of soft objects or off register silk-screen printing and Pop Art Extras, a collection of imagery which has appeared in the work of many Pop Artists.

Pop Art is available to purchase from YouWorkForThem.

