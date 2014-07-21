Font of the day: Quire Sans

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Quire Sans from Monotype

Today's font of choice, Quire Sans, was created by Jim Ford of the Monotype Studio. Ford looked to orchestrate the interplay between the rich typographic details of historic book publishing typefaces with the modern styling of designs for electronic media.

"Quire Sans is friendly or serious, or understated, sturdy and graceful, depending on the context," Ford comments. "I made a conscious effort throughout to maintain a 'friendliness' in every shape, ensuring a 'personal signature' and character in every letter, bridging the gap between traditional printing and publishing faces, and those typefaces designed for on-screen viewing."

Quire Sans is available to purchase from the Monotype website. Plus, Monotype and SEA Design walk through the creative process behind the launch campaign for Quire Sans – and select some serifs from the Monotype archives that complement it perfectly – in a special extended project in issue 229 of Computer Arts, on sale now!

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com