Font of the day: Quirky Nots

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.
Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.
Quirky Nots by Amit Jakhu
Toronto based typographer Amit Jakhu created this fun and playfully unique font for his Typography 6 class. He decided to release it for free, as he wouldn't have further developed it after finishing college and we couldn't thank him enough!
It was a huge learning curve for Jakhu and we think he's done a great job for a first timer. He's happy for you to modify it, share it and basically do whatever you want with it. It is fully available to use anywhere; no restrictions!
Download Quirky Nots from Behance now!
Like this? Read these!
- Free tattoo fonts for designers
- Our favourite web fonts - and they don't cost a penny
- Create a perfect mood board with these pro tips
What's been your favourite font of the day so far? Let us know in the comments box below!