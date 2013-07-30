Font of the day: Quirky Nots

Amit Jakhu has said there are absolutely no restrictions when using this font

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Quirky Nots by Amit Jakhu

Toronto based typographer Amit Jakhu created this fun and playfully unique font for his Typography 6 class. He decided to release it for free, as he wouldn't have further developed it after finishing college and we couldn't thank him enough!

It was a huge learning curve for Jakhu and we think he's done a great job for a first timer. He's happy for you to modify it, share it and basically do whatever you want with it. It is fully available to use anywhere; no restrictions!

Download Quirky Nots from Behance now!

