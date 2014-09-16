Font of the day: Scratch

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Scratch by Luis Palencia

Today's font of choice is Scratch, by US-based graphic designer Luis Palencia. He comments on Behance: "Inspired by classic Gotham and sans serif fonts, Scratch is an uppercase display typeface, suitable for titles and headlines."

Scratch is available to download for free over on Behance.

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com