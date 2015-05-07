Font of the day: Spumante

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces – especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Discover the best free cursive fonts

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Spumante by Laura Worthington

Spumante is a cursive typeface created by Laura Worthington. It is described as: "A slim, semi-connected script with lithely upright curves, Spumante conveys the casual effervescence of its namesake wine. Smoothed brush-script letterforms bounce gently along the baseline, and letters vary slightly in their slant characteristics that combine to create a very human and inviting mood.

"This approachably attractive face transforms from understated femininity to cocktail-party chic in just a few clicks. Dress it up with over 200 swashes, alternates, and ornaments, or use the titling alternates (in the OpenType menu) for a minimalist, unconnected look. Spumante is ideal for food packaging and menus, cosmetic labels, book covers, or greeting cards and invitations."

You can download Spumante from YouWorkForThem, with some weights available for free.

