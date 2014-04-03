Font of the day: UGO

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

UGO by Valeria Santarelli

A free font with different layer and colour combinations, UGO was created by freelance graphic designer Valeria Santerelli. A fun and bold type design, UGO would be great for posters, packaging, logos and much more.

UGO is available over on Behance. Just tweet about the design to get the download for free!

Have you created any cool fonts recently? Send them to: kerrie.hughes@futurenet.com