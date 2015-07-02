Font of the day: Vagtur

Vagtur is an unusual headline font

Vagtur by Simon Becker

Today's showcased typeface is Vagtur, a highly unusual font created by Simon Becker with support from Sabrina Ekecik. An old university project, Vagtur is a headline font that features a sharp contrast between rounded sans serif and calligraphic script. This is no coincidence, as it is a compound font made up of classic typefaces VAG and Fette Fraktur.

Vagtur is available to download over on Behance, in exchange for a Tweet or other social share.

