Font of the day: Voyage

Voyage is packed with alternate characters and OpenType features

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Voyage by Emil Bertell

Today's font choice comes from Helsinki based designer Emil Bertell. A smooth and friendly vintage script, the Voyage family comes in two weights and ornament sets. It's packed with alternate characters and OpenType features to allow you create customised headlines.

To activate the alternates click on Swash, Contextual, Stylistic or Titling Alternates or Discretionary Ligatures in any OpenType savvy program or manually select the characters from Glyph Palette. For the best outcome, always keep on Standard Ligatures.

What's more, you can purchase Voyage at a 35 per cent discount for today only! Head to MyFonts to grab this typography bargain.

Download Voyage from MyFonts now.

What's been your favourite font of the day so far? Let us know in the comments box below!