Font of the day: Woodshop

Every day we showcase the best fonts on the web. Today it's Woodshop by Nick Slater, which is totally free!

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Woodshop by Nick Slater

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania-based graphic designer Nick Slater released this Woodshop typeface, which he generously offers as a free download. The slab font comes complete with a full set of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters.

Slater comments on his design on Dribbble: "If you hit shift you get a high cross bar h,k,y,r too!"

So, what are you waiting for? Download Woodshop for free, here.

