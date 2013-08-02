Font of the day: Woodshop

Here at Creative Bloq, we're big fans of typography and we're constantly on the hunt for new and exciting typefaces - especially free fonts. So, if you're in need of a font for your latest design or just like to keep a collection so you're prepared, we may be able to help out.

Every day, we're running 'Font of the day', where we'll be posting the best best free and paid-for fonts the web has to offer.

Woodshop by Nick Slater

Earlier this year, Pennsylvania-based graphic designer Nick Slater released this Woodshop typeface, which he generously offers as a free download. The slab font comes complete with a full set of upper and lowercase letters, numbers and special characters.

Slater comments on his design on Dribbble: "If you hit shift you get a high cross bar h,k,y,r too!"

So, what are you waiting for? Download Woodshop for free, here.

